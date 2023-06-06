7 people were arrested for drug or drink driving in Co. Wexford in the last 7 days

Seven people were arrested for drink or drug driving in the last week across County Wexford. Wexford Gardaí revealed the figures which cover the entire county to South East Radio this morning and said the number of arrests was substantial.

Speaking about the figures Sergeant Eddie Wilde appealed to motorists heading into the summer months to be more aware of when they are drinking.

If you hold a valid licence or permit at the time of the offence and your alcohol level is below a certain limit, you will be issued with a fixed penalty notice. If you pay the fine stated on the notice within 28 days, the additional penalty stated on the notice will be imposed but you will not have to go to court. You are not eligible for a drink driving fixed penalty notice if you have received a similar notice within the previous 3 years.