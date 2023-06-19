72 people from Wexford to be conferred with Irish Citizenship in Killarney

Today and tomorrow 19 June 2023, over 4000 people will granted Irish citizenship.

In 4 separate ceremonies at the INEC in Killarney, applicants from over 130 countries will receive their certificates of naturalisation, and take an oath of fidelity to the Irish State.

Of the 4000 people receiving their citizenship this week, 72 are from Wexford.

Speaking ahead of the first ceremony today, Minister McEntee said,

“I congratulate and welcome our newest citizens on this milestone day in your lives. This marks the end of a journey and the beginning of a new one. Becoming an Irish citizen will guarantee certain fundamental rights under our Constitution. These rights are many and varied, but they will protect you, your family and your freedom.”

I encourage each new citizen to embrace your civic duty. It is an essential aspect of life in Ireland. It will empower you to become more engaged in civil society, whether it be in your local community or at a national level, some of you may choose to run for office in the coming years. Active involvement in the community will ensure everyone has a voice and will help strengthen our democracy.”

Minister Harris, who represented the Government at today’s Ceremonies, said,

“I am honoured to meet our new citizens and to congratulate them as they receive their Irish citizenship. The richness of our nation is not measured in our wealth, but in our people, in our differences, our similarities and our shared home here on this island. I offer my congratulations to our new citizens as they embark on the next steps of their lives in Ireland.”

The Presiding Officers at the ceremonies are Ms Justice Mary Irvine and Ms Justice Deirdre Murphy, who administered the Declaration of Fidelity to the Irish Nation and Loyalty to the State.

The new citizens also undertook to faithfully observe the law of the State and respect its democratic values.

Details of future ceremonies and the process for applying for citizenship can be found on www.irishimmigration.ie