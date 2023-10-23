724 young people in Co Wexford register to participate in Gaisce – The President’s Award

On Wednesday October 25th, 2023, people across the country will come together to celebrate Lá Gaisce.

#LáGaisce is a day when people come together to celebrate the achievements of young people, as well as to celebrate and thank all participants for their commitment, support, resilience, and passion as part of Gaisce – The President’s Award.

As part of the day of celebrations the organisation is calling on people across Ireland to stand with young people in recognition of their commitment to personal development.

Gaisce – The President’s Award is Ireland’s national youth award and is a self-development programme for young people aged 14-25. It is a direct challenge from the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, to all young people to dream big and fulfil their potential.

Young people in their thousands have already started and are actively pursuing their Gaisce Award journeys right across Ireland. In total, 485,000 young people have registered for Gaisce, with over 250,000 completing their award. Each year 25,000 young people register for their Bronze, Silver and Gold Gaisce awards.

These are young people across every county in the country participating in activities to develop and progress themselves. To achieve a Gaisce Award, participants need to complete activities for at least one hour a week in each of the three challenge areas which include Personal Skill, Community Involvement and Physical Recreation.

Speaking in advance of Lá Gaisce, Avril Ryan CEO, said, “A Gaisce Award is far more than a medal or certificate, it represents the personal growth of a young person and their commitment to the development of vital social and emotional competencies, from confidence and self-management to resilience and empathy – each Award representing an individual story for a young person to share and reflect on.

Those taking part come from communities the length and breadth of the country and from diverse backgrounds, all united in their commitment to self-development. We are immensely proud of all of those who participate.

We want everyone to join us in celebrating their Gaisce achievements and journeys with us on October 25th and join in the fun! ”

Across 2022 participants took part in diverse programmes and initiatives, including:

A Joint Award Initiative with Duke of Edinburgh’s Award NI supporting developing leaders

supporting developing leaders Participating in ‘The Ride Away from the Storm’ public exhibition in the Irish Museum of Modern Art (IMMA) , a groundbreaking collaboration between Gaisce, IMMA and Oberstown Children

, a groundbreaking collaboration between Gaisce, IMMA and Oberstown Children Wavelength – a programme available to young people from direct provision and new communities. 148 young people registered for the award with 35 participants completing their awards and more to complete in 2023. 52 partner organisations engaged with the project and 77 PALs registered with the programme, 35 of which were newly trained in 2022, and many new to working with the refugee community.

– a programme available to young people from direct provision and new communities. 148 young people registered for the award with 35 participants completing their awards and more to complete in 2023. 52 partner organisations engaged with the project and 77 PALs registered with the programme, 35 of which were newly trained in 2022, and many new to working with the refugee community. Generation Change – an event highlighting the connection and value of Gaisce Awards as a personal development programme helping young people flourish and increase confidence building towards employment opportunities post custody.

– an event highlighting the connection and value of Gaisce Awards as a personal development programme helping young people flourish and increase confidence building towards employment opportunities post custody. The Story Exchange project – A partnership with Mountjoy Progression Unit and Maynooth University featured as a primary segment on Change Makers, a 6-part documentary series, and was broadcast on RTÉ in January 2022.

