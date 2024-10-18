The 73rd Wexford Festival Opera officially opens tonight with the much anticipated Firework display

There will be some traffic restrictions in place from 6.30pm to facilitate the huge crowds expected to attend

The Mayor of Wexford George Lawlor will officially kick off proceedings later, “So tonight we open the world renowned Wexford Festival Opera. It is the 73rd Wexford Festival Opera

that is opening tonight. There will of course be the usual traffic restrictions. We will have traffic restrictions from approximately half a six until approximately

quarter to eight depending on the level of traffic. So I invite everybody to attend Wexford for what will be another wonderful occasion and bring along the adults and children and like

celebrate Wexford’s annual festival and watch them at the different level of work to say.”

