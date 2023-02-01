80 year old Gorey resident fears she may become homeless in coming weeks

As the housing crisis continues an elderly resident in Gorey fears she will end up homeless in the coming weeks.

80 year old Maggie who has been living in her apartment for 13 years was last year told by her landlord that she had to vacate the home.

She now has been given a 28 day eviction notice but says there is no property to rent that will suit her needs in town.

Speaking about her current circumstances Maggie says the housing here has never been so bad. ” My problem is I am in a walker and I have to have a single storey living but there is none here”

Maggie is looking for a one bedroom accommodation within easy access to Gorey