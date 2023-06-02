85 New Jobs for Enniscorthy

A new €30 million investment to expand its existing manufacturing facility in Enniscorthy, which will create approximately 85 new jobs.

The new 40,000 sq. ft. expansion will house operations to manufacture a new medical technology from BD’s Peripheral Intervention business unit.

Ray O Connor head of Regional Development at IDA Ireland has welcomed the news: “Becton Dickinson have been in Ireland for 50 years and have been in Enniscorthy since 1996, todays announcement is a clear commitment and endorsement for Enniscorthy”.