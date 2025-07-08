Families Back To The Bone By Ongoing Cost Of Living Crisis

A growing number of families are being pushed to the brink by the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, with many going hungry to ensure their children have enough to eat.

According to the latest Barnardos Cost of Living Report, nearly one in five families have had to cut back or go without food in the past six months. Almost half of all parents surveyed said they had skipped meals or reduced portion sizes so their children could eat. Meanwhile, 40% of parents reported borrowing money at least once in the past year to cover essential items for their children, and one in three said they had fallen behind on energy bills due to insufficient income.

New Ross Cllr Michael Sheehan, speaking to South East Radio News in response to the findings, said the figures are a stark reflection of the situation on the ground in Wexford:

“Well, first of all, those figures are a mirror of what’s happening in the locality. People are hearing that inflation is down—but that doesn’t mean things are getting cheaper. In fact, essentials like food, dairy, and meat are still rising, especially for families on fixed incomes.”

Cllr Sheehan called for the upcoming budget to be realistic and targeted, with support aimed directly at those struggling to meet basic needs.

“We’re wasting money left, right and centre—€9 million on phone pouches, while schools can’t afford to stay open properly. We need a budget that puts money back into the hands of the people who are truly at the edges. This is no longer just an economic issue—it’s a social and mental health crisis now.”

He warned of a “dangerous downward spiral” and said community organisations are already under intense pressure to meet the growing need.

“We run a food bank in New Ross that’s overwhelmed with demand. Our annual school stationery drive was oversubscribed this year. People are cutting back on everything—they’ve literally nothing left to cut. Despite what the economic reports say, families feel poorer than ever because the money simply isn’t stretching.”

Cllr Sheehan added that with utility bills expected to rise again in the autumn, families could face an even more difficult winter unless urgent action is taken.

