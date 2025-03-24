A big week ahead in Wexford GAA

There’s a big week for Wexford GAA ahead, with our senior footballers in a League Final in Croke Park, and three other teams set to commence their championship campaigns. Relevant details follow in what will be the first of a regular Monday morning mail during the inter-county championship season.

Football League Final

First, our Football League Final. After coming through the group stage with a magnificent seven wins from seven matches, our senior footballers will take on Limerick in the Division 4 decider in Croke Park next Saturday evening (March 29), with a 5 p.m. throw-in.

Tickets are expected to go on sale later today (Monday) via the GAA Ticketmaster portal and in the usual SuperValu & Centra stores.

Leinster Minor & U20 Championships – Ticketing & Streaming Information

For Leinster Minor & U20 Championships in both hurling & football, please note that all tickets must be bought online in advance, via Leinster GAA’s ticketing portal. They will not be available in shops. Tickets cost €10 for adults, students, and OAPs. U16s go free when accompanied by an adult, with no ticket required.

Leinster GAA also has a season ticket available for just €40, which entitles the holder to attend up to eight matches of their choice across all Leinster Minor & U20 Championships, including Finals (i.e. they are not county-specific). Important T&Cs however are that each ticket may only be used once per match, and also that they are not valid if a Minor or U20 match is played as a curtain raiser to a Senior Match.

With regard to streaming, matches will be shown by Clubber TV. And with Clubber now also set to stream our club championship matches later this year, a great value option is their €149.99 season pass to allow you watch as much action as you like for the rest of the year.

U20 Football

Turning to Championship action, first into the fray will be our U20 Footballers when they take on Carlow in Netwatch Cullen Park on Wednesday evening (March 26) at 7.30 p.m. Manager is Dylan Gregan (Castletown)

Our U20 Footballers are in a four-team group with Carlow, Kildare and Laois. Group winners will progress directly to a semi-final, while runners-up will play a quarter-final. The teams in third & fourth place will exit the Leinster Championship and instead go through to the Tier 2 Andrew Corden Cup.

U20 Hurling

Next Saturday (March 29), ahead of our big football match in Croke Park, our U20 Hurlers will take on Kilkenny in Chadwicks Wexford Park at 12.30 p.m. Manager is Rónán Joyce (Shelmalier)

Dublin are the third team in this group. Group winners will progress directly to a semi-final; runners-up will play a quarter-final; and the team in third position will play a preliminary quarter-final against a team emerging from Tier 2 of the competition.

Minor Football

The week’s action will conclude with our Minor Footballers taking on Wicklow in Echelon Park Aughrim next Sunday (March 30) at 2 p.m. Manager is Eoin Doyle (Taghmon-Camross)

Carlow are the third team in this group, where the top two will progress to play a preliminary quarter-final.