A bill proposing to rename Dublin Airport has passed on to the next stage of enactment.

North Wexford TD Malcolm Byrne introduced the bill this afternoon, calling for it to be renamed the “Seán Lemass Dublin International Airport.”

It’s in honour of former Taoiseach Seán Lemass, whose policies Deputy Byrne says have “opened the gateway through which millions of travellers now pass.” He has been trying to make this happen since he was a Senator.

Similar calls have been made over the past decade and in 2016 Fianna Fáil TD Éamon Ó Cuív made the same proposal at a commemoration ceremony to mark the 45th anniversary of the former taoiseach’s death. Mr Ó Cuív pointed to Mr Lemass’s contribution to the establishment of Aer Lingus in 1936.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Byrne says this will inspire future generations.

