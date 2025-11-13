A Call For Coastal Defences to Be Strengthened for Wexford and Rosslare as Severe Weather Events Increase

An Oireachtas committee has warned that weather events similar to Storm Éowyn could become more frequent in the future, creating significant challenges for communities in Wexford and Wicklow.

Keith Leonard, Chair of the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM), stressed that extreme weather events are becoming one of the country’s “top risks” and may be more common due to climate change.

Fianna Fail’s Malcolm Byrne, TD for North Wexford, raised concerns about the impact of coastal erosion along the Wexford-Wicklow border, citing serious damage in areas like Brittas Bay, Courttown and Kilpatrick. He also highlighted risks to critical infrastructure, such as the Rosslare Rail Line which could be affected by tidal surges.

Deputy Byrne called for better preparedness and investment in coastal defences especially in Rosslare and surrounding coastal areas where erosion is worsening.

In response, the government noted that Office of Public Works (OPW) investments in flood and coastal defences are underway, but more is needed.

While some structural improvements have been made, there is growing concern that vulnerable coastal communities, like those in Wexford and Rosslare, require additional support to mitigate future storms and flooding.