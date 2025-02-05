A call for more funding for Guidance Counsellors Amid Wexford Students’ Concerns Over CAO Choices, Housing, and Emigration

A recent survey by Studyclix has revealed that many sixth-year students are struggling with uncertainty around their CAO (Central Applications Office) choices, housing availability, and future career prospects. The survey highlights a worrying trend of insufficient guidance counselling, with 40% of students unsure if they’ve chosen the right CAO courses.

Of the 1,300 students surveyed, many are turning to private guidance services due to a lack of support in schools. As 60,000 students prepare to submit their CAO applications by February 6, Luke Saunders, co-founder of Studyclix, is calling for increased investment in career guidance, noting that cuts to guidance counsellor hours have left many students without adequate support.

In terms of housing, a significant 66% of students nationwide feel they won’t be able to afford a home in their home county after graduation, with 58% of Wexford students sharing this sentiment. Housing concerns are influencing students’ decisions about where to attend college, with 34% citing rent and living costs as key factors.

Emigration is another pressing issue, with 54% of students considering working abroad after university. This figure is higher in rural counties like Wexford, where 45% of students expect to emigrate.

The study also reveals that nearly one in five students are using AI tools like ChatGPT for school-related tasks, raising concerns about academic integrity. Additionally, students show limited interest in apprenticeships, with only 5% considering them as a career path.

Overall, the findings paint a picture of students feeling overwhelmed by uncertainty about their futures, underscoring the need for greater resources in guidance counselling and more attention to the issues of housing and career opportunities in Ireland.

