A call for Town Councils to be re-introduced

The re-establishment of town councils is a move essential to revitalizing town centers and engaging local communities in politics.

That’s according to Independent Councillor Michael Sheehan.

Following the restructuring of local authorities in 2014, town councils were abolished, leading to concerns about the loss of focus on smaller, local areas. Cllr Sheehan brought forward a motion at last Mondays District Meeting, which was supported unanimously by the County Council, and calls for the government to begin the process of reintroducing town councils by 2029.

Cllr Sheehan argues that the abolition of town councils has made it harder for smaller, more localised issues to be addressed effectively, particularly in town centers, which now face challenges such as economic decline and lack of local involvement.

He believes that the reintroduction of town councils would allow for more targeted investment in these areas and encourage a greater number of people, especially younger and more diverse individuals, to engage in politics.

The proposal has garnered widespread support among local councillors, many of whom view the loss of town councils as a mistake. These smaller councils were seen as more connected to the community and more efficient in managing local affairs. Cllr Sheehan stresses that the reintroduction of town councils could also help address the decline of town centers, making them more vibrant and economically sustainable.

With a focus on starting the planning process now, Michael Sheehan hopes to have town councils back in place by the 2029 local elections.

