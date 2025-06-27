A Call for Urgent Action on Wexford GP Crisis

The Labour Party has launched a nationwide survey to gather public feedback on GP access and service quality, aiming to highlight the strain on Ireland’s primary care system—particularly in regional areas like Wexford.

Speaking to South East Radio News, local Labour Party representative Damien Corish has voiced serious concerns over what he describes as a “growing crisis” in GP services across Wexford. Corish says the current system is failing patients, with overstretched GPs, rising costs, and long appointment delays creating barriers to basic healthcare.

“In one recent case in Wexford Town, a patient couldn’t get an appointment for over a month—and that’s not unusual anymore,” Corish said. “What’s worse is the level of care being reported. We are hearing of unacceptable experiences at a time when patients are already under pressure.”

Corish also raised concerns about affordability

“Too many people just above the medical card threshold are being priced out of healthcare,” he said. “This is an emergency, not just in terms of health, but in terms of well-being and basic dignity.”

As part of Labour’s proposals, they’re calling for a review of GP catchment areas to ensure each practice is adequately resourced for its population size.

“To do nothing now is to abandon our most vulnerable,” he added. “Healthcare must be our priority—our people are our greatest resource.”

Labour is encouraging Wexford residents to take part in their survey and share their experiences to help shape future health policy and resource planning.

You can access the survey here:

https://secure.labour.ie/page/170891/survey/1

