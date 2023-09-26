A container ship has been impounded as part of an ongoing investigation into drug smuggling off the Wexford coast

It is being reported that a container ship has been impounded as part of a multi agency investigation into a multi million euro drug smuggling operation.

Gardaí, along with the Naval Service and Air Corps boarded the ship at gunpoint and impounded the vessel which is currently being escorted to Cork.

The Irish Naval Service and Air Corps also took part in the operation off the coast of Ballycotton.

A search of the vessel will take place at Marino Point in Cork Harbour.

The trawler, The Castlemore out of Castetownbere, at the centre of this investigation, remains wedged on a sandbank off the coast of Blackwater.

The trawler was sold a few days ago in Castletownbere by a fisherman to unknown buyers.

The trawler ran aground off the coast of Wexford on Sunday night and the two men who were winched to safety from it remain in custody after they were detained.

Weather conditions have prevented the authorities from boarding or towing the trawler to shore and no drugs have been found. It is said that the incoming storm will hinder any efforts to board the trawler.

Gardaí, Customs and the Naval Service said this remains a live operation and are not commenting.

Related