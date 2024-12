A Tipperary father wants young people to know the importance of wearing a helmet while on a quad bike.

Martin McKeogh lost his son, Patrick McKeogh, in a farming accident in 2021.

This afternoon, family and friends are remembering Patrick by holding the fourth annual Patrick McKeogh Memorial Tractor run at Ballina GAA field.

Up to 140 tractors are taking part.

Mr. McKeogh says Patrick might have survived if he had been wearing a helmet.

