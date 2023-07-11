‘A Fun Day Out for All the Family’ this Thursday as the Bannow and Rathangan show gets underway

One of the County’s biggest celebrations of Country life gets underway this Thursday. The Bannow and Rathangan show promises to continue as one of the best celebrations on the Wexford social calendar.

In a welcome from Chairperson Betty Stafford she said:

“The Bannow and Rathangan show celebrates its 72nd show on the 13th July at Killag, Duncormick, Co. Wexford. The show started in Littlegraigue on the lands of the late John Joe Furlong in 1949. It is heartening to see the level of community spirit and community involvement which is a huge testament to the success of the show.

This year we have a host of new competitions and classes. In the sheep area, we have an exhibition of sheep shearing. We are delighted to welcome the Sheep Dog Trials competition for the first time and for the first time ever, there is a spacious dance floor with live music from Olivia Douglas and local artists. We will also have all our usual horse and pony classes, cattle and sheep classes, vintage display, Dog Show, and lots more for everyone to enjoy on show day.

This year we are delighted to host both the Junior and Senior All Ireland Home Cook Championship Semi Final Heat, in The Food Village, alongside Chef Adrian Martin. Contestants will cook their favourite main course meal for the competition and the best of luck to all who are taking part. Join us in our Food Village throughout the day to see these contestants cooking their meals alongside the chefs.”

Wexford Gardai are appealing to attendees to keep the day safe for everyone. In an appeal, Crime Prevention Officer Eddie Wilde has asked that people drive to and from the event safely and park responsibly. To keep all personal belongings with you. If going with young children, to memorise what they are wearing and put a note in their pocket with your phone number or on a wristband should you become separated.

Mr. Wilde went on the say that this is a great event for families and that it is very well run but just to keep in mind some safety procedures on the day.