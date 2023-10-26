A grand total of €310,000 raised by Relay for Life in Wexford

€310,000 has been raised by Wexford’s Relay for Life in 2023.

The achievement was announced at a special screening of the Relay Story in Wexford yesterday evening in the Arc Cinema. Since Relay began in Wexford in 2016, they have now raised in excess of a phenomenal €1Million.

Thousands of people flocked to the Faythe Harriers pitch in Páirc Charman, Wexford in July for the most successful Relay for Life in the history of the event, with the highest ever amount raised and a record footfall.

Sulzer were the main sponsors, making a substantial contribution towards the cost of running the event and Pettitt’s SuperValu catered for the Survivors’ Lunch on Saturday while Wexford County Council provided a grant and also assisted with an event management plan.

