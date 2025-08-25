A Great Start For Irelands Womens Rugby

Ireland head coach Scott Bemand says he’s delighted to start their World Cup journey with a win.

His side scored six tries against Japan as they opened their account with a 42 points to 14 win in Northampton.

Bemand says they settled their nerves quickly and got to grips with the challenge in front of them:

That game against Spain will take place in Franklin’s Gardens on Sunday.

A big shout out to Niamh O’Dowd from Wexford competing in the game

There was lovely yarn bombing on the way into the stadium for the match captured by our Presenter Aileen Quiqley