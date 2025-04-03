A Heartbreaking Story and the Urgent Need for Better Mental Health Services in Wexford

NOTE *CONTENT WARNING*

It has emerged that last Tuesday evening, a young man attempted to take his own life in the River Barrow in New Ross. Thankfully, another young man, Charlie Costello, was nearby and, without hesitation, dived into the river to try to save him. His brave intervention, along with the arrival of emergency services, resulted in both men being successfully pulled from the water.

The incident was highlighted on today’s morning mix by Independent Councillor John Dwyer.

He said the tragic moment brings to light the growing crisis of suicide and mental health struggles in Co. Wexford and indeed the country. The reality is, it could have ended much worse and unfortunately, the mental health services that are meant to support people before such crises occur are often inadequate.

One of the most shocking aspects of this situation is the voluntary nature of the services that were involved in the rescue. From the search and rescue teams to the local volunteers working to fundraise for mental health initiatives, these efforts are what truly make a difference. These volunteers, who work tirelessly to support individuals in need, often provide the first line of defense in preventing tragedies like this one.

But the real question is, why are these services, which have proven to be effective, so underfunded and reliant on volunteers?

Cllr Dwyer in a heartfelt discussion shared that in the past year alone, he has personally buried three friends who lost their battle with mental health. He believes we have a suicide epidemic and it’s affecting every corner of Ireland—every town and village is touched by it.

Yet, the response from our health services is deeply concerning.

The current system often leaves those suffering with mental health issues waiting for long periods to access care. The waiting lists are long, and when people finally do receive help, it’s often in the form of medication which doesn’t address the root causes of their struggles. In many cases, people just need someone to talk to—someone who will listen and help them understand what they are going through.

Futures in Mind—formerly known as Talk to Tom—has been at the forefront of providing counseling and mental health support to people in need. Their successes have shown that it is possible to help people through difficult times without resorting to medication and lengthy hospital stays. These kinds of services are lifesaving, and they deserve more support and recognition. You can access their services here:

https://www.futuresinmind.ie/

One of the key messages John Dwyer wanted to share is that mental health services must be more accessible to everyone, no matter their location or financial situation. Unfortunately, many people in Counties like Wexford still have to travel long distances—sometimes over 60 kilometers—for basic mental health services, despite promises for local facilities.

The government must act. We can no longer rely solely on voluntary services to fill the gap in care. Proper funding and more accessible services are necessary to tackle the root causes of this epidemic. Families shouldn’t have to fight for the mental health care their loved ones desperately need.

Cllr Dwyer is asking that people take action themselves—whether by supporting initiatives like Darkness Into Light, which raises funds for counseling services, or simply by reaching out to the free services available to anyone who needs help. There is hope, and there is help available.

For those in need, there is a 24/7 free counseling hotline provided by Darkness Into Light, funded entirely by voluntary efforts.

https://www.darknessintolight.ie/

https://www.samaritans.org/ireland/samaritans-ireland/

https://www.pieta.ie/

Related