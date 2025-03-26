A Man who used properties across rural Ireland including in Enniscorthy as brothels has been jailed for nine years

54 year old Ilamar Rodrigues Ribeiro, was arrested by gardaí from the Garda Human Trafficking and Co-ordination Unit when he returned to Ireland from Brazil after some time abroad,

He was linked to a Co. Wexford brothel & pleaded guilty to multiple offences, including using false documents to rent properties and possessing child abuse material.

Gardaí investigating human trafficking found Ribeiro linked to 10 rental properties. He pleaded guilty to 19 sample counts.They are offences that carry maximum sentences of between five and 14 years, the court heard.

Ribeiro has been in custody since his arrest.Sentencing Ribeiro, Judge Patricia Ryan noted that he has previous convictions for fraud both from France and the UK. She acknowledged that his plea to the charges was valuable to the State.

Nearly €800,000 in crime proceeds was also discovered in his bank accounts. The case has been adjourned to March 21st for a plea of mitigation.

