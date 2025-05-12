A Mixed Weekend for Wexford GAA as Senior and Minor Teams Prepare for Crucial Fixtures

It was a weekend of mixed fortunes for Wexford GAA, as the county teams battled it out across both hurling and football codes. While there were hard-earned wins for the minor hurlers and senior footballers, the senior hurlers and minor footballers came up short in their respective encounters.

Looking ahead, three Wexford teams are back in action this coming weekend in pivotal championship fixtures.

The Wexford senior hurlers will host Offaly in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship this Saturday at Chadwicks Wexford Park. Throw-in is set for 5:00 p.m.

Tickets are available online and from SuperValu and Centra outlets.

Note: All attendees, including U16s, require a ticket.

Live updates will be available on X (formerly Twitter) in partnership with ESET.

Live commentary will be provided here on South East Radio

Fresh from an impressive victory over Longford, Wexford’s senior footballers will aim for consecutive wins as they face Carlow this Sunday at Netwatch Cullen Park. Throw-in is at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online and from SuperValu and Centra.

U16s must have a ticket to attend.

Live coverage includes real-time updates on X via ESET and commentary here on South East Radio

The Leinster Minor Hurling Championship semi-final between Wexford and Galway is expected to be played this Sunday, with Portlaoise being the likely venue. Fixture confirmation is still pending.

Tickets will be available only through the Leinster Council website—they will not be sold in stores.

U16s will be admitted free of charge.

Live updates will be shared on X (via ESET).

Streaming is expected to be available via the TG4 YouTube channel, though this is yet to be confirmed.

