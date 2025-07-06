A Need For Campervan Facilities In Cahore.

The problem of illegal parking in one of Wexford’s beauty spots has improved with the provision of extra parking spaces.

Worried locals at Cahore beach and Council officials have expressed concern on the basis of health and safety.

Local Fianna Fail Councillor Pip Breen says the cliff walk is proving to be a huge visitor attraction and overall parking availability has improved.

However Councillor Breen acknowledges the local Authority is behind the curve when it comes to facilitating campervans.

According to Councillor Breen, Kilkenny County Council is an example of visionary planning with the provision of campervan facilities in Inistigue.

He says other local Authorities including Wexford County Council needs to cater for a sector of tourism that brings economic benefits to an area

