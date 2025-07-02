A New Chapter For South East Radio

Midlands 103 has completed its acquisition of South East Radio

Both stations will continue to broadcast independently of each other, preserving their local identities.

Their combined weekly listenership is 178,000 adults across Leinster.

Managing Director Will Faulkner says the expansion will strengthen both companies, provide opportunities for staff and enhance experiences for both audiences and commercial partners alike.

He also paid tribute to outgoing owners, the Buttle family, as they begin a new chapter.

