Sysco has installed a new Automated External Defibrillator at its New Ross site on Waterford Road, as part of a national initiative to boost cardiac emergency response.

Every year, thousands in Ireland suffer cardiac arrest — and quick access to an AED can be lifesaving.

The new device is highly user-friendly, with voice and LED prompts to guide even untrained users.

It’s also registered with the National AED Network, helping emergency services direct bystanders to it when every second counts.

