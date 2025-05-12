A New Opera Premiere at Wexford Festival Opera 2025

Wexford Festival Opera has announced a captivating new commission for its 74th edition, premiering this October: Urban Legends, a late-night opera collaboration between celebrated Irish author Colm Tóibín and composer Andrew Synnott.

This new piece follows the success of Tóibín’s previous WFO collaboration Lady Gregory: In America and continues the festival’s tradition of bold, locally inspired storytelling.

About the Opera

Title: Urban Legends

Libretto: Colm Tóibín

Music: Andrew Synnott

Venue: Green Acres Art Gallery, Wexford Town

Running Time: 20 minutes per performance

Tickets: €20 (includes a glass of wine)

Booking: wexfordopera.com

Inspired by a beloved Wexford urban legend, Urban Legends imagines the tale that if two people walk from opposite ends of Main Street at noon, they will meet—and eventually marry. Each of the three short operas follows a pair of hopeful lovers navigating this myth, exploring whether fate will bring them together.

Over three separate nights, audiences will witness this evolving story told from different perspectives and locations:

Urban Legend 1: The North Main Street – 19 & 28 October

Urban Legend 2: The South Main Street – 23 & 30 October

Urban Legend 3: The Bull Ring – 25 & 31 October

Each performance will begin at 11:00 PM and will be staged twice during the festival. Audiences can enjoy each opera individually or as a connected trilogy.

Festival Details

The 74th Wexford Festival Opera runs from 17 October to 1 November 2025, themed around Myths & Legends. Festival Artistic Director Rosetta Cucchi shared her enthusiasm for the project, noting:

“Creating a work around one of Wexford’s own legends seemed to fit so beautifully into this year’s theme… I can’t wait to experience it myself during WFO 2025.”

How to Book

Tickets are now available at wexfordopera.com.

Box Office: +353 53 912 2144

Opening hours: Monday–Saturday, 9:30 AM–5:00 PM

