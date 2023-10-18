A record number of Junior Cert students will collect their results today.

70,727 students sat the exam this year. That’s an increase of 5% on 2022.In a change to traditional arrangements, schools can access the results online and issue them to students. This means Students can get their results in school this morning or online from 4pm.

This year saw the 2nd full year of exams in the reformed Junior Cycle, and today sees over 600,000 grades being issued across 21 individual subjects.

It’s the first time that the number of candidates sitting the Junior Cycle exams or any of its predecessors – the Junior Cert or Inter Cert – has exceeded 70 thousand candidates.

