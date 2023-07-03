A second ferry service between Rosslare and Cherbourg comes into operation

A second ferry service between Rosslare and Cherbourg came into operation at the weekend

The second Stena vessell, Stena Vision sailed for the first time from Rosslare to Cherbourg on Friday evening captained by Wexford man Sean Boyce. From now on it will make the crossing everyday alternating between the Stena Vision and the Stena Horizon.

The Stena Vision began the service with a total of twelve hundred passsengers on its maiden voyage over and back.This new service will operate weekly in tandem with the Stena Horizon

The additional service will be a further financial boost in the region which results in 56 sailings from Rosslare to the UK every week and 36 sailings to the continent

A total of 92 sailings operate out of Rosslare Europort every week now.