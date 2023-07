Two vehicle collisions have occurred on County Wexford Roads this Tuesday morning.

The most recent occurred just before 11am in Carrigbyrne.

Two vehicles were involved in the incident just before the turn off to Adamstown. GardaĆ­ have confirmed that emergency services are currently at the scene and traffic is being diverted via Adamstown.

The road will be closed for a number of hours as a clean up operation takes place to remove oil that is on the road surface.