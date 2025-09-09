A Special Sitting Of Wexford County Council As Candidates For The Presidency Seek Nomination

Wexford County Council will host a special meeting next Friday, September 20th, to hear from candidates seeking nomination for the 2025 Presidential Election.

Council CEO Eddie Taaffe has confirmed that 17 potential candidates have already requested to present to the Council in a bid to secure its nomination. That number could increase in the coming days.

Each candidate will be given a five-minute slot to address councillors at the meeting, which will begin at 3:00 PM and will be broadcast online to the public. The full list of candidates and the official agenda will be published in advance.

Mr. Taaffe stressed that while the Council has the power to nominate a candidate, it is under no obligation to do so. One of the first motions to be put to councillors will be whether they wish to make a nomination at all.

To officially enter the race, a candidate must be nominated by either 20 members of the Oireachtas or four local authorities. A nomination from Wexford County Council would therefore need to be supported by three other councils for a candidate to reach the ballot.

All councillors will be free to attend, listen, debate and vote—regardless of political affiliation.

When asked about parties instructing members not to support independents, Mr. Taaffe clarified that all members have the right to participate fully in the process.

Ultimately, the Council may choose one of the presenters to support, or none at all.

Related