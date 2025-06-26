Wexford commuters are leading the charge when it comes to rejecting long journeys to work.

A new survey reveals that a staggering 88% of Wexford residents would refuse a job if the commute was too long — the highest rate in the country.

Nationally, 35% of commuters are actively seeking jobs with better travel options, and 71% say they’d prioritise workplaces or universities that offer free or low-cost shuttle buses.

There’s also growing demand for employers to help cover public transport costs and promote sustainable travel with incentives like flexible hours and reward schemes.

The Ireland on the Move report, based on a nationally representative survey of 1,000 employees and university students, reveals that 35% of commuters are looking for a new role due to poor commuting options — a figure that rises to 42% among 18–34-year-olds.

The findings underscore the growing impact of commuting on employment decisions in Ireland. 65% of respondents say they are more likely to stay in a job that offers more favourable commuting options, while 68% would reject a role entirely if the commute is too long. Additionally, more than half (51%) report feeling under pressure to attend the office in person, despite the continued conversation around hybrid and remote working.

The data paints a clear picture of what Irish commuters value. A resounding 71% of respondents would prioritise employers or universities that provide free or low-cost shuttle bus services. Other desired supports include:

Public transport subsidies (45%)

Carpooling programmes or apps (36%)

Cycle-to-work schemes (35%)

Furthermore, 62% of commuters believe workplaces and educational institutions should play a greater role in supporting the commuting experience, and 36% feel they should incentivise more sustainable travel.

Despite the appetite for greener commuting, only 26% of respondents believe their employer or university is doing a good job of meeting sustainability targets and regulations. Meanwhile, 39% believe these institutions have a responsibility to contribute to broader environmental goals.

