A third of businesses in Wexford want to go fully cashless compared to 23% nationally.

The findings come from BOI Payment Acceptance who recently surveyed Irish businesses about the current payment landscape as well as business confidence and concerns.

One in three Wexford businesses are primed to embrace digital payments with 33% ready to go fully cashless. As well as offering quicker and more seamless transactions in-store, 64% of Wexford businesses also said accepting more card payments at the expense of cash is more cost effective, safer and more secure than handling cash and helps with administrative tasks.

This positive sentiment towards card transactions was strongest in Laois (85%), Kildare (73%) and Westmeath (73%). 2 in 5 businesses nationally felt the general increase in card over cash transaction had made no material change to how they run their business.

A third of Wexford businesses are unaware that there is no contactless limit on mobile wallet transactions, better than the national average of 48%. Merchants in Westmeath (26%), Wicklow (30%) and Cavan (31%) were most aware of the no contactless limit on mobile wallets. At the other end of the scale, businesses in Donegal (67%) and Monaghan (55%) were the least aware.

On a positive note two thirds of Wexford businesses believe their business will grow over the next 12 months despite global economic uncertainty. Unsurprisingly the cost of living crisis and running costs were the main concerns the majority of businesses had in The Model County. Just under 9 in 10 cited running costs as a key business concern with a 77% feeling the cost of living crisis would impact their business. 1 in 10 businesses feared they may have to scale back or close.