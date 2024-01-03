Back to News

A total of 2,820 new cars registered in Co. Wexford in 2023

News

AuthorBronagh Gately

Photo: Pexels Images

2023 saw 2,820 new cars registered in Co. Wexford. This is compared to 2875 in 2022 according to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry.

A total of 511 of these cars registered last year were electric. Nationally 121,850 new cars were registered.

New Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) registrations in 2023 saw an increase of 25.1% (29,403) compared to 2022 (23,510) and a 16.1% increase on 2019 (25,336). While New Heavy Commercial Vehicle registrations (HGV) saw an increase of 20.4% (2,655) in comparison to 2022 (2,205) and 19.9% on 2019 (2,214).

Imported Used Cars saw 50,716 registrations in 2023, an increase of 9.09% on 2022 (46,490) and a decrease of 55.48% on 2019 (113,926).

A total of 22,789 new electric cars were registered in 2023, an increase on the 15,678 registrations seen in 2022 (+45.4%) and 3,444 in 2019 (+561.7%).

Market share for 2023 seen Petrol account for 30.07%, Diesel 22.16%, Electric 18.70%, Hybrid 18.54% and Plug-In Hybrid 8.28%. Petrol continues to remain the most popular engine type for 2023, while Electric, Hybrid, and Plug-in Hybrid account for 45.5% of the market.

Automatic transmissions now account for (64.54%) of market share, while manual transmissions have declined (35.35%).

The hatchback continues to remain Ireland’s top selling car body type of 2023. While grey retains the top selling colour title for the eight year running.

To top
Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave