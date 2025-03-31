A warm and sunny week ahead with enhanced sunrises & sunsets

A well needed sunny and warm week ahead for Wexford.

That’s according to Alan O’Reilly of Carlow weather.

With dust from the Sahara Desert potentially adding to some enhanced sunsets and sunrises

The dust has recently been detected over Western Europe, including the UK and Ireland and can be carried by winds from the Sahara Desert. The dust scatters sunlight, making dawn and dusk skies more vibrant.

This surge of Saharan dust is one of the most significant in 2025, with higher concentrations than usual. In Ireland, it coincides with dry, bright weather and temperatures reaching 17°C.

Speaking to South East Radio news the Carlow Weather man gave this outlook for Wexford for the week

Related