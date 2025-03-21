A weekend packed of sport

FRIDAY 21/03/2025
Airtricty League of Ireland Div 1
Wexford FC vs Kerry
Ferrycarrig Park @ 7.45pm
U19 Hurling League
Wexford vs Laois
Samaritans Patrick s Park.7.30pm.
SATURDAY 22/03/2025
CAMOGIE
National Senior Camogie Leagiue 1B
Wexford vs Down
Samaritan Wexford Park @ 2pm
SOCCER
LADIES National football league
Bohemians vs Wexford FC
Dalymount Park @ 3pm
RUGBY
AIL Div 2C
Enniscorthy vs Tullamore
Alcast Park Enniscorthy @ 2.30pm
Women’s 6 Nations
Ireland vs France @ 1pm
Enniscorthy’s Aoife Weafer playing with Ireland
SENIOR Hurling
National League Div 1A
Wexford vs Limerick @ 7.30pm
SUNDAY
FOOTBALL
Senior Football League Div 4
Longford vs Wexford @ 1pm.
LADIES Football
Carlow vs Wexford @ 2PM
SOCCER
OSCAR TRAYNOR TROPHY semi final.
Wexford Football League vs Waterford League
Wexford CBS @ 2pm.
RUGBY
Provincial Townc Cup 3rd round
Wicklow vs Wexford Wanderers
Gorey vs Tullow
Both 3pm
Provincial Towns Plate
Enniscorthy vs Edenderry @3pm