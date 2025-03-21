Back to Sport

A weekend packed of sport

Sport News

Joseph Bridges

FRIDAY 21/03/2025

Airtricty League of Ireland Div 1

Wexford FC vs Kerry

Ferrycarrig Park @ 7.45pm

 

U19 Hurling League

Wexford vs Laois

Samaritans Patrick s Park.7.30pm.

 

SATURDAY 22/03/2025

CAMOGIE

National Senior Camogie Leagiue 1B

Wexford vs Down

Samaritan Wexford Park @ 2pm

 

SOCCER

LADIES  National football league

Bohemians vs Wexford FC

Dalymount Park @ 3pm

 

RUGBY

AIL Div 2C

Enniscorthy vs Tullamore

Alcast Park Enniscorthy @ 2.30pm

Women’s 6 Nations

Ireland vs France @ 1pm

Enniscorthy’s Aoife Weafer playing with Ireland

 

SENIOR Hurling

National League Div 1A

Wexford vs Limerick @ 7.30pm

 

SUNDAY

FOOTBALL

Senior Football League Div 4

Longford vs Wexford @ 1pm.

 

LADIES Football

Carlow vs Wexford @ 2PM

 

SOCCER

OSCAR TRAYNOR TROPHY semi final.

Wexford Football League vs Waterford League

Wexford CBS @ 2pm.

 

RUGBY

Provincial Townc Cup 3rd round

Wicklow vs Wexford Wanderers

Gorey vs Tullow

Both 3pm

Provincial Towns Plate

Enniscorthy vs Edenderry @3pm

