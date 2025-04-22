A Wexford Perspective on World Earth Day

As the world marks Earth Day 2024, renowned Wexford meteorologist and environmentalist Gerald Fleming took to the airwaves to highlight the global and local challenges we face—and the solutions that are within reach.

Speaking on the significance of Earth Day, Fleming called it “a moment to take a step back and see the bigger picture.” He noted that while we often divide environmental concerns into issues like climate change, biodiversity, and pollution, they all stem from one reality: the Earth is finite.

“We can only use what the sun gives us and what the soil can grow,” he said. “Sustainability is key.”

Mr. Fleming identified energy independence as Ireland’s most pressing national goal. With modern technology, he believes wind and solar power can realistically replace imported fossil fuels—cutting both emissions and costs.

He also stressed the need for sustainable farming, balancing food production with environmental stewardship. Farmers, he said, must be supported in adopting practices that protect the land while still earning a living.

Zooming in on County Wexford, Gerald Fleming highlighted coastal erosion as one of the most urgent local issues. He recalled early warnings from North Wexford residents and engineers who showed him how quickly the landscape was changing.

“We have a soft coast that’s highly vulnerable to rising sea levels and stronger storms. We’ll have to make hard decisions about what we protect—and what we may have to let go.” https://www.southeastradio.ie/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/11GerFleming.wav

Mr. Fleming rounded out the conversation with practical advice for everyday citizens:

Insulate homes to reduce energy waste

Embrace public transport, cycling, and walking

Shift toward renewable energy sources

Think about long-term environmental costs in everyday choices

