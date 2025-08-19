A Winner Not Just In Our Eyes!

There wasn’t a dry eye in the county — or the Dome — when Boolavogue native Clíona O’Leary took to the Rose of Tralee stage last night, proudly representing Wexford and leaving the nation speechless.

The 26-year-old Enniscorthy woman, who works on her family’s farm when she’s not belting out ballads, gave a spine-tingling performance of the iconic song Boolavogue — and let’s be honest, no one could’ve done it better.

Viewers across Ireland flooded social media calling for “the Wexford Rose to take the sash”, with many declaring her the people’s champion, no matter what the official result.

Clíona, who grew up attending the festival as a fan, spoke about how much it meant to finally stand on that stage under the lights, proudly representing her homeplace and heritage.

“It’s always been a dream,” she said, beaming, “but to do it singing a song that tells the story of my own place—it’s beyond words.” From tractors to trad, Clíona’s a true Wexford woman — grounded, talented, and unapologetically herself. Whether she takes home the official crown or not, she’s already won the hearts of Wexford and beyond.

Now we’re just counting down to the final night… but win or lose, Wexford’s behind her 100%. C’mon Cliona!

Related