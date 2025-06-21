‘A Wonderful Day for Gorey’: 30 New Social Homes Officially Opened at Pairc Aonaigh

The official opening of a new housing estate in Gorey has been described as a “wonderful day” for the town.

Pairc Aonaigh, located on Wexford Street in the town is a long awaited social housing development, comprising 30 apartment and duplex units.

The development includes 16 one-bedroom, 7 two-bedroom and 7 three-bedroom homes, and was officially unveiled at an event yesterday (Friday) hosted by Housing Minister James Browne, and Council Chair Pip Breen.

North Wexford TD Malcolm Byrne was also in attendance, and he has been telling South East Radio News more about the development:

“Yesterday was a good news day for Gorey with the official opening of Pairc Aonaigh at Wexford Street by Housing Minister James Browne and Council Chair Pip Breen. We saw 30 apartment and duplex units which are designed for social housing opened, and these are currently being allocated to local individuals and families. This is on the site of my old primary school and it’s a really beautiful development at the heart of the town, and it’s a good news story.”

