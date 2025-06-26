A young Wexford woman urgently seeks support for life-saving surgery abroad.

22 year old Maeve Duffy, from Gusserane has been battling a rare and aggressive facial nerve tumour for five years.

After exhausting treatment options in Ireland, Maeve’s only hope now lies in specialist surgery in Germany. The cost of the procedure is over €107,000, and a fundraising campaign is now underway.

Maeve’s family are appealing to the public for help—either through donations or by sharing her story online.

You can donate to Maeve’s go fundme here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-maeve-get-the-lifesaving-surgery-she-deserves

