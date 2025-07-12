Access to Curracloe Closed to Motorists as Overflow Car Park and Shuttle System Activated Amid Traffic Chaos

Access to Curracloe and its car parks is closed to motorists this afternoon (Saturday), due to the high volume of visitors to the village’s beaches.

Wexford Gardaí have informed South East Radio News that the only way to gain access to Curracloe currently is via the overflow car park at White Gap, where a courtesy shuttle bus will bring patrons to the area.

The move comes following multiple eyewitness reports of abandoned camper vans, cars and vans, in both Curracloe and nearby Ballinesker, many of which have been parked on double yellow lines.

It’s believed that some parts of both areas are inaccessible currently as a result of the illegally parked vehicles.

Speaking to South East Radio News, Fine Gael Councillor and Curracloe resident Robbie Staples, advised patience and caution to those hoping to visit Curracloe today:

“I’d urge the public to be cautious, patient and to keep safe in this weather. Wear your sunscreen and also please adhere to any water safety guidelines to make sure we have everything safe. I’d also ask people just if they are attending the beach and not using the overflow car park, to please just consider access for emergency services, for the fire brigade and ambulance. Hopefully it won’t be required, but just to please keep that in mind and also for any homeowners that are there, please don’t block up your entrances.”

