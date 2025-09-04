Activity Garden officially opened on HSE’s St. John’s Community Hospital complex in Enniscorthy

An Activity Garden feature has been completed and officially opened on the grounds of St. John’s Community Hospital in Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford

Including hedgerows, planting and an amphitheatre styled area, the garden will be a multi-functional space for gatherings and health and wellbeing activities in the heart of the HSE healthcare campus for its residents, staff and visitors.

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage James Browne T.D. carried out the official opening.

The Minister of State at the Department of Health with special responsibility for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy Jennifer Murnane O’ Connor T.D. was also a guest at the ceremony.

The Activity Garden project was supported as a placement incentive by Wexford County Council’s Culture and Creativity team and Age Friendly programme, in partnership with the HSE, Creative Ireland, the Irish Architectural Foundation and the Enniscorthy Men’s Shed.

The development in Enniscorthy was also made possible thanks to funding from the government’s Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

Speaking at the official opening ceremony at St. John’s on Tuesday evening 2nd of September, Minister Browne said:

“The Activity Garden is a wonderful amenity to have on a healthcare campus and I congratulate everyone who has been involved in bringing it from its initial conceptual stage to the physical completion we have today. In a true reflection of community development, there has been a strong partnership evident here in Enniscorthy between the HSE and Wexford County Council at each stage of this and other developments on the St. John’s campus.”

“The funding provided by my colleague Minister Dara Calleary’s Department of Rural and Community Development and Gaeltacht’s Town and Village Renewal Scheme has helped transform a green space into a vibrant, community hub that is safe, accessible and welcoming to all. It is testament to Wexford County Council’s ongoing commitment to enhancing local communities and doing so in partnership with various entities, including the HSE.”

Also speaking at the ceremony, Minister Murnane O’ Connor added:

“Outdoor community amenities are a vital support for physical and mental health and wellbeing, aligning with the goals of Healthy Ireland, our Framework supporting national health and wellbeing. The new Community Activity Garden here on the St. John’s Community Hospital Campus is a wonderful community facility, enabling everyone, regardless of age or mobility status, to enjoy the outdoors in a beautiful setting.”

“I would really like to thank Creative Ireland, Ministers Calleary, Browne and everyone involved in supporting this garden’s development through the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, helping to create environments that enable everyone to participate in a healthier Ireland.”

The HSE began the Healthy Campus and Creative Garden project in 2020 and was delighted to host an audience of guests for the opening ceremony that included residents and users of some of the HSE facilities on site at the St. John’s campus in Enniscorthy. Musical entertainment on the night was provided by the Enniscorthy branch of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann.

The Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council Cllr. Joe Sullivan addressed the opening ceremony, saying:

“This is a wonderful example of community collaboration and creativity. The Activity Garden will provide a lasting resource for wellbeing, recovery, and connection.”

The Cathaoirleach of the Enniscorthy Municipal District Council Cllr. Barbara-Anne Murphy was also present, in addition to Senior Executive Engineer Neville Shaw and Executive Technician Cat Fitzpatrick from the local authority.

The Ministers and local authority representatives were joined at the speakers’ podium by Dr. Sinéad Reynolds (Integrated Healthcare Area Manager for Waterford/Wexford, HSE Dublin and South East), who said:

“We are all looking forward to the Activity Garden enabling patients, their companions or visitors and HSE staff on site at the St. John’s Community Hospital campus to enjoy some fresh air and, during fine weather, offering an opportunity for outdoor events and activities!”

The occasion was chaired by HSE Head of Service for Health and Wellbeing Derval Howley, whose department has supported the project from its inception in 2020 when Dr. Denise Rogers (Senior Clinical Psychologist, Child Disability Services) chaired a group of HSE staff on site that began the healthy campus and Creative Garden project. Health and Wellbeing funded outdoor exercise equipment for the campus and supported the funding application for the creative garden.

As was pointed out for guests by Mick Mahon (Advanced Nurse Practitioner, Mental Health Intellectual Disability, Wexford Mental Health Services and HSE site lead for stakeholder engagement/Chair of Health and Wellbeing Committee, St. John’s Community Hospital campus), the HSE’s campus in Munster Hill, Enniscorthy features a wide range of healthcare facilities and services:

Millbrock (disability services day centre)

Tús Nua (mental health rehabilitation unit)

Millview (mental health reside care)

Havenview (intellectual disabilities care centre)

An Tearman (mental health respite centre)

Adult Disability and Children’s Disability Network Team facilities

The HSE’s Wexford Vaccination Centre

The HSE’s Health and Wellbeing service

The HSE’s Primary Care/Social Inclusion and Substance Misuse Team services

St. John’s Community Hospital

The Hubs for the Wexford Integrated Care Programme for Older Persons and the Wexford Memory Assessment and Support Service

St. John’s Day Centre for Older People.

The Enniscorthy Men’s Shed base is also housed in the old St. John’s building on the campus. The Men’s Shed are again partnering with the HSE on the planned walking route, the next healthy campus initiative being progressed at St. John’s.

Monageer Contract Ltd. (in conjunction with S&N Granite Products Ltd.) carried out the work on the Activity Garden project, which includes an amphitheatre styled central area in addition to planting, hedgerows and seating.

