Actor Matthew Perry, best known for his role in Friends, dies aged 54

Matthew Perry, star of the hit US comedy series Friends, has been found dead at his Los Angeles home aged 54.

One of the most familiar faces on television during the 10 series of Friends died after an apparent drowning.

According to reports:

“A 911 call came in at 4:07 p.m. local time and was treated as a water rescue, according to a law enforcement source.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey said first responders went to a home in Pacific Palisades based on a 911 call at 4:07 p.m. about a “water emergency” of an unknown type.

No one was taken to a hospital, he said, and Los Angeles police officers from the West L.A. Division were on scene.

Later Saturday, two law enforcement sources said the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division, which probes high-profile crimes and cases involving celebrities, also responded to the location.

The sources emphasised that the case was a death investigation with no signs of foul play.”

Tributes have been pouring in for the “brilliant young actor”.

