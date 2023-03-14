Acute medical assessment unit for Wexford General Hospital

We won’t have a functioning emergnecy unit in Wexford for the next coming weeks at least.

That’s according to Ambulance Officer and Independent Councillor Ger Carthy who has given an update on where we are in dealing with emergencies in the county.

Councillor Carthy spoke to South East Radio about the current position of the hospital today, “we hope to open an acute medical assessment unit’. He went on to say that” we will then move towards a minor injuries’ unit”.

In the meantime, ambulance calls are still being redirected to Waterford, Kilkenny and Dublin.

Councillor Carthy spoke of the importance of fast tracking the extra 96 bed unit for Wexford General Hospital, a motion which was passed at the County Council meeting yesterday.