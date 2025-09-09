Adman Steel Sheds Powers €75,000 in Community Support, Backing 10 Local Sports Clubs with €35,000 Boost

Adman Steel Sheds has reaffirmed its dedication to grassroots sport and local development with a €75,000 investment in community support for 2025 — including a recent €35,000 awarded to 10 local sports clubs nominated by Adman employees.

Each of the selected clubs will receive €3,500 to support equipment upgrades, facility improvements, and youth development initiatives. The funding is made possible by profits from Adman’s Lean Factory Tour — a not-for-profit initiative offering an immersive look at Lean Manufacturing in action at the company’s Gorey facility.

The 10 clubs receiving support this year are:

U12 Craanford Boys GAA

Oylegate United Women’s Soccer

Clonee GAA

County Wexford Youth Darts

Shamrock Rovers AFC

Clonard Ladies LGFA

Ballyhogue GAA

Oulart the Ballagh GAA

Ballygarrett GAA

Camolin FC

Now in its second year, the staff-nominated initiative has supported 16 clubs to date. It forms part of Adman’s broader mission to strengthen the communities where its employees live, work, and play.

“Our staff live, work, and play in these communities, and it’s only right that we give back to the clubs that play such an important role in people’s lives,” said Paul Nolan, Managing Director of Adman Steel Sheds. “Through the Lean Factory Tour, we’ve found a way to combine business innovation with community impact — showing how Lean can benefit both companies and communities alike.”

From underage GAA teams to women’s soccer and youth darts, the programme continues to create meaningful opportunities for hundreds of local athletes and their families.

The Lean Factory Tour is open to business leaders and SME teams interested in seeing Lean Manufacturing in practice — and in supporting local communities while doing so.