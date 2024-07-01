Advice for anyone affected by the Aer Lingus strike

Have you been affected by the Aer Lingus strike?

It’s hoped a path to a resolution can be found as unions and management at Aer Lingus meet with the Labour Court later.

Nearly 400 flights have been cancelled by the airline, as IALPA engages in a work-to-rule in a pay row.

There were fears that industrial action could be escalated, however IALPA’s parent union Forsa accepted the invite to this afternoon’s meeting with the Labour Court.

Speaking to South East Radio was CEO of Peopl Insurance Paul Walsh who said there are options for people who may have had flights cancelled.

You can listen back to the full chat here:

Related