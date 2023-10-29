Aftermath of severe flooding overnight in County Wexford

Following a night of heavy rainfall in the County, many areas have suffered severe flooding overnight.

Worryingly the canal in Bridgetown had broken its banks. Councillor Jim Codd reported throughout the night on flooding in South Wexford and urged residents to use flood barriers if possible:

“Wellingtonbridge has flooded, Kerlogue to Murrintown Road flooded. Bridgetown has now broken its banks, please put up flood barriers if you have them.”

One resident in Piercestown shared a video online of water entering her home.

Director of Services at Wexford County Council, Eamonn Hore, told South East Radio news that 4 people had to be rescued from their cars in the Wexford Town and Rosslare areas after becoming stranded. He said that conditions have improved today.

Many events are cancelled today throughout Wexford, The National Heritage Park is closed and the Wexford Races have been called off as a result of the weather overnight.

Independent Councillor Leonard Kelly has been informed that there are now further issues with the water supply in Wexford:

“Informed that there have been three burst pipes today at Newtown Plant (one of them a pipe repaired earlier this week) and now treatment plants are under pressure.”

Wexford County Council said that flood barriers had seemed to work last night as tides began to recede, however there are still flooding concerns as tides are set to rise this evening.

Anyone with flooding concerns is asked to contact Wexford County Council on their 24 hour line 053 9196000 or contact emergency services.

