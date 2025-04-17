Age & Opportunity announces physical activity funding for older people in Wexford

Age & Opportunity is today marking the distribution of its Active National Grant that provides significant funding for sport and physical activity amongst older people.

The Grant Scheme is a combined initiative from Age & Opportunity and Sport Ireland. This year it is providing €13,530 to 47 groups in Wexford.

The Grant Scheme is a combined initiative from Age & Opportunity and Sport Ireland with funding provided by the Government of Ireland. This year it is providing €300,000 to support sport and physical activities run by 988 groups and organisations. These range from Active Retirement Groups, ICAs, Men’s/Women’s Sheds, Physical Activity Leaders (PALs), care settings and other sports and social groups.

Minister for Arts, Culture, Communications, Media and Sport, Patrick O’Donovan said: “As outlined in the Programme for Government and the National Sports Policy 2018-2027, increased participation in sport by all is a key objective for this Government. As such, we are committed to a Sport for All approach aimed at ensuring that all persons have the opportunity to partake equally in sport and physical activity, regardless of age or social-economic status.

The funding provided through the Age & Opportunity Active National Grant Scheme will support sporting organisations in putting programmes in place designed to increase participation in recreational sports by older people and so gain significant physical and mental health benefits.”

Minister of State for Sport and Postal Policy, Charlie McConalogue said: “This initiative by Age & Opportunity and Sport Ireland offers financial supports to local clubs, groups and organisations, nationwide who promote increased participation in recreational sport or physical activity for older people. The continued collaboration between Sport Ireland and such organisations plays a vital part in the Department’s ongoing commitment to create opportunities in people’s everyday lives to exercise more.”

By financially supporting organisations to buy equipment and host activities specifically designed for older people, the grant helps older people reap the health benefits of being active. Pickleball and Walking Football continue to grow in popularity and are named in over 40 applications.

Sport Ireland CEO, Dr Úna May said: “Being active is the key to healthy aging, and this funding is vital in building an Ireland where older adults have more opportunities to stay active and socially connected.

“Sport Ireland’s Local Sports Partnerships do tremendous work in encouraging people to get involved in physical activity as a means of promoting a healthy lifestyle – and the Age & Opportunity Active National Grant Scheme will allow them to continue to work in that area.

“We know from the Irish Sport Monitor report that participation levels among older people are on the rise so it’s important that there are opportunities for people over the age of 50 to be involved in a variety of sports. It makes a real difference in our communities.”

Sue Guildea, Active Programme Manager, Age & Opportunity welcomed the ongoing partnership with Sport Ireland.

“I would like to thank Sport Ireland for their continued support and commitment. I am especially happy to share that this year, 340 successful applications have come from designated disadvantaged areas. Another 80 applications have been awarded to care settings, many of whom have CarePALs, who are staff or volunteers who have completed training with us to help support them to increase the levels of physical activity of those in their care. The importance of meaningful activities in these environments cannot be overstated.

“While we celebrate the progress made, there is always more to be done. Our commitment to advocating for policies and initiatives that empower older people remains steadfast.”

Of today’s funding allocations, grants were awarded to 188 Irish Countrywomen’s Association Guilds, 243 Active Retirement Groups, 64 Men’s sheds and 30 Women’s sheds, 81 care settings and many more groups.

Every year approximately 32,000 older people take part in physical activity funded by the Grant Scheme. Activities funded include pickleball, aqua aerobics, rowing, dancing, cycling, bowling, self-defence, walking hockey, tai chi, walking, weight-lifting and so many more.

The successful Wexford groups are:

Access 2000 Wexford CLG, Adamstown Community Centre, Adamstown ICA, Askamore Community Centre, Ballymitty Women’s Shed, Boolavogue ICA, Bree ICA, Bunclody Mothers Union, Camross ICA, Castlebridge Manor Nursing Home, Castletown Liam Mellows Walking Club, Cherry Grove Nursing Home Ltd, Cushinstown Mens Shed, Davidstown ICA, Doers & Dreamers, Duncannon ICA, Enniscorthy Mens Shed, Ferns Mens Shed, Gorey Family Resource Centre, Grantstown Daycare Centre, Hook Pickleball, Kilanerin Ballyfad Community Association (KBDCA), Kilanerin Mens Shed, Kilmyshall ICA Guild, Kilrane/Rosslare Harbour ICA, Monaseed ICA, New Ross Active Retirement Association, New Ross Community Hospital t/a New Ross Community Care Home, Oulart ICA, Pickleball Wexford, Poulpeasty Womens Group, Ramsgrange Mens Shed, Reach Ability, Riverchapel & Courtown Ladies Club, Rosslare Harbour , Kilrane Women’s Shed, Southend Family Resource Centre, St John’s Community Hospital Wexford, Taghmon/Camross ARA, Taghmon Day Centre, Taghmon Family Resource Centre, Taghmon ICA, The Tuesday Club Clonegal, Tomhaggard Community Development Group, Tomhaggard Women’s Shed, Wexford Mental Health Association, Wexford Working Mens Club, Women’s Collective Wexford.

For a snapshot of the Age & Opportunity Active National Grant Scheme’s impact on people’s health and well-being watch our video here.

The Grant Scheme is part of Age & Opportunity’s Active programme, funded by Sport Ireland, and delivered nationwide with the support of the HSE and Local Sports Partnerships.

