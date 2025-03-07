Age Well Expo happening today in New Ross

Residents of New Ross and County Wexford are invited to attend the Age Well Expo happening today.

The Living Well, Aging Smart Expo is designed to promote aging well in County Wexford and will take place from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM at the New Ross Youth Centre.

Wexford Sergeant Aisling Ferriter recently shared what attendees can look forward to at the event

“So loads of information up there, a lot of information talks and information stands. There’ll be talks on crime prevention, fire safety, energy awareness, lots of information there on grants and such that are available for energy saving and I know there’s stands there from the credit union, the local link buses, the local libraries and digital hub, lots of advice there on how you can keep stuff safe online, et cetera. And again, the event is free and refreshments will be served”

