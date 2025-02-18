Air Pollution still a significant concern in Gorey & surrounding areas

A Gorey Councillor says there are significant concerns over the longstanding issue of air pollution from the Ballyminaun plant that has been ongoing for over 30 years.

The responsibility for managing this pollution lies with Wexford County Council and the EPA.

That’s according to Councillor Joe Sullivan.

The air quality has somewhat improved, but it remains a concern, particularly for the residents of Gorey and surrounding areas.

Cllr Sullivan is calling for urgent action from the authorities to resolve the issue, requesting clear communication with the public and local representatives.

Speaking to South East Radio News he said, “There have been an ongoing issues with the plant for a number of years, in excess to 30 years now, and the responsibility for air pollution rests with Wexford County Council and the EPA. And with the length of time that this has been going on, the people are of that area and even all on the southern side of Gorey now because it comes right into the town. So the people of that area are beginning to lose confidence in the authorities to deal with this issue because although it has eased somewhat, it’s still a considerable disruption to the air quality in the area. And I would ask Wexford County Council in conjunction with the EPA and any other authorities that deemed necessary to get working on it as quick as they can.

Give us a resolution communicate with the people and communicate with the public representatives in the area in relation to what is the exact position at this moment in time in relation to this”

