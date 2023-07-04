Alan Corcoran given prestigious award by Wexford Lions Club

Our very own Alan Corcoran has been awarded a very prestigious award by Wexford Lions Club.

During a cheque donation for Run65 in aid of Wexford Marine Watch, Wexford Lions Club President Michael Phelan presented The Melvin Jones Fellow Humanitarian Award to Alan.

Lions Clubs International recognizes outstanding individuals by bestowing on them an award that is named after its founder, Melvin Jones. The Fellowship Award is the highest form of recognition and embodies humanitarian ideas consistent with the nature and purpose of Lionism.

Following Wexford Lions Club presenting Alan Corcoran with the big award win Club President, Michael Phelan “As President of Wexford lions Club my term is ending, and I have the opportunity to present you with the Melvin Jones Award. For all the work you do in our community and your humanitarian work, whenever Wexford Lions Club called to raise awareness of an event or fundraiser – You were welcoming to us.” Club President, Michael Phelan added, “I felt you were an excellent candidate to receive the award.”

For more information on the award and Wexford Lions Club head over to https://www.facebook.com/WexfordLionsClub/