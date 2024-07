A man is in hospital with suspected injuries from a hammer attack last night

The incident happened at approximately 9pm, at Wolfe Tone Villas

Gardai were called to the scene after a man was spotted with his face covered in blood

The male was treated at the scene and was removed to Wexford General Hospital where his injuries are not believed to be life threatening

A second male was arrested and he’s currently in custody and being detained under Section 4 of Criminal Justice Act.

